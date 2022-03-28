Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.