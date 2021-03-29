Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted.…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models ar…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Morgant…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …