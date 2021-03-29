 Skip to main content
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

