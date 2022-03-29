Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.