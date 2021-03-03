 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

