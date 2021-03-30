Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.