Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
