Morganton's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
