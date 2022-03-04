Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.