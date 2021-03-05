 Skip to main content
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

