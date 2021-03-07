This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
