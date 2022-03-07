Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.