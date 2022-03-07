 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert