Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

