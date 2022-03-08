 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

