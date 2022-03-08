For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
