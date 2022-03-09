 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

