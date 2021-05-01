 Skip to main content
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

