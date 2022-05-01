May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.