Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it…
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…