This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
