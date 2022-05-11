For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be …
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton…