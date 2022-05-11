 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert