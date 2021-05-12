This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Winds should be cal…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. P…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Morganton f…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Morganton area wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast fo…