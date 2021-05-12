May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.