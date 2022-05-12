 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

