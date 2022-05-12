Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
