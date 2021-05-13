 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

