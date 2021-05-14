 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

