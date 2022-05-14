Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
