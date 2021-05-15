May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.