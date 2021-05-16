May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.