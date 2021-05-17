 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

