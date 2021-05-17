For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
