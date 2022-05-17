Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don'…
This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…