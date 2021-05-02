Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Morganton are…