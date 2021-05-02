May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.