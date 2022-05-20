For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
