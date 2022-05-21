May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.