This evening in Morganton: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
