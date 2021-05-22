Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.1. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
