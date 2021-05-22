May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.1. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.