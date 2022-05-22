May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.