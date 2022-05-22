Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't go…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…