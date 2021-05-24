This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckil…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperature…