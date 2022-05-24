This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
