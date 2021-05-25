This evening's outlook for Morganton: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
