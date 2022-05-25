For the drive home in Morganton: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
