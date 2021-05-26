This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
