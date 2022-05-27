 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert