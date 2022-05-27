This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
