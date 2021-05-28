 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

