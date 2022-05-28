May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.