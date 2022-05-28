Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't go…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
For the drive home in Morganton: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The Morganton area should…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Winds…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatur…