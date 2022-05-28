 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

