May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

