For the drive home in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
