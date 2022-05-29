This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sun…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is f…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
For the drive home in Morganton: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The Morganton area should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over…