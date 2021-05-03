Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
