May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

