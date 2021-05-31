For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models ar…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday.…
For the drive home in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the f…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degre…