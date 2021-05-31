May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.