May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

