This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Morganton are…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thund…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…