Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Morganton are…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thund…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Morganto…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…