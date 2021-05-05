May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.