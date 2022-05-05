For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …