May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

